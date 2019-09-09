Blustery conditions with scattered showers on the way for Co Kildare today

It's set to be a fresh, blustery day ahead with scattered showers affecting many parts of Co Kildare.

There will be a mix of sunshine and cloud, often dry but scattered showers are likely to occur through the day. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in blustery northwesterly breezes.

Mostly dry and clear overnight but fairly chilly with lows of 6 or 7 degrees.

Tuesday will start off dry and bright but cloud will increase through the day. South Leinster will continue to remain dry but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect more northern parts of the province in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 15 or 16 degrees in southwest breezes.

Tuesday night: Wet and windy for most parts of the country with the rain clearing by morning.

Meanwhile forecasters say that it's looking to be a mostly unsettled week ahead with blustery conditions and rain later in the week, with a chance that the remnants of Hurricane Dorian may affect our weather.

Storm Gabrielle is forecast to bring 100 km per hour (storm force) winds to Ireland on Wednesday night.

Irish Weather Online said Wednesday will see increasing southwest winds late in the day reaching near gale force as remnants of Storm Gabrielle race northeast across Connacht and Ulster overnight into Thursday morning.

The experts added: “Winds overnight will be as strong as 70 to 100 km/hr especially in exposed Atlantic coastal counties. Thursday will continue windy for much of the day before moderating, southwest to west 50 to 80 km/hr.”

However advance forecasts show the weather will dramatically improve from Friday onwards with temperatures to reach the mid-20 degrees Celsius in the following days.