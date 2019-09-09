Campaign to cut out alcohol during pregnancy

Today is the 20th anniversary of awareness campaigns around foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD).

A lot of public education on the conditions has taken place over these two decades.

However the core message stays the same “no amount of alcohol at any stage of pregnancy is safe”.

Play your part in spreading this message by promoting the poster (below) and help prevent FASD.

FASD is the most common preventable non-genetic cause of neurodevelopmental disorders. #FASD19 #askaboutalcohol