Elizabeth Taylor style pieces to go on view at Museum of Style Icons

Co Kildare's flagship store and leading tourism venue, Newbridge Silverware, together with Julien’s Auctions and House of Taylor, will exhibit a rare collection of jewellery and costumes from the wardrobe of movie icon Elizabeth Taylor at the Museum of Style Icons (MSI).

This bold, purple fur outfit is also among the display items at Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons

The exhibition entitled, ‘The Lifestyle of Elizabeth Taylor’ opens tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, 10 September) and runs until, October 6, 2019. The exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware is in fact the only European showcase of the Hollywood icon’s most unusual jewelery pieces, garments and film costumes.

Included are garments and jewelery worn by the star, created by designers Christian Dior, Nolan Miller, Valentino, Versace, and many more. The collection includes many dazzling garments and jewelery, once worn by Elizabeth Taylor, who was renowned for her love of bold, daring colours, rurs and lavish diamonds.

The items go to auction on December 6-9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, where they will be sold by Julien’s Auctions.

Taylor was a trailblazer from a young age, marking the start of new fashion trends, igniting screens around the world as the greatest and most beautiful classic movie star, and courageously stepping forth as a philanthropist and activist during the height of the global AIDS crisis. The movie icon was as flamboyant in her personal life, as she was with her dress style.

Some of Taylor’s most provocative and style statement-making jewelery is in the exhibition including a cutting edge, Thomas Sabo designed ensemble consisting of a long chain link necklace, with a sword, a motorcycle, and skull pendants in marcasite, together with a coordinating pair of dangling skull earrings.

There is also a bamboo trunk designed sterling silver cuff bracelet, marked "925 / Thailand” and a sectional gold-tone metal bracelet adorned with yellow glass and geometric-shaped rhinestones together with a matching rectangular-shaped brooch.

You can also see a multi-strand black leather choker with an attached grand piece of amber housed in a large sterling silver square setting with a large coordinating bracelet is one of the show-stopping pieces in the collection. There is also a double strand silver-tone metal purple crystal necklace with rhinestones, and a set of ‘Elizabeth Taylor designed for Avon’ bracelet cuffs with a detailed Egyptian motif, from the successful line of costume jewellery the star sold through the company in the 1990s.

Other interesting pieces include a sterling silver and amethyst wrap-around cuff style necklace and a fun bracelet made of vintage Coca-Cola bottle frosted glass, along with a bold Janus roses and petals designed coat brooch set in rose gold-tone metal, encrusted with red and lime green rhinestones.

The collection includes several pieces worn by Taylor that were symbolic of her astrological sign as a Pisces, including a pair of dangling fish earrings, adorned with multi-colored beads and rhinestones, a pounded brass choker with two fish pendants with red glass eyes and a silver-tone multi-colored rhinestones fish ring.

One of the most important garments in the exhibition is the costume Taylor wore in her last ever film which was a Nolan Miller purple silk jacket with fox fur and matching blouse and pants. Taylor wore it in the made-for-television film “These Old Broads” (ABC Television, 2001). Other special garments include a Valentino dress and jacket in pale pink linen as well as a Valentino Couture maroon vest and pants ensemble worn in Night Watch (Avco Embassy Pictures, 1973). A custom made multi-coloured striped pattern silk coat worn by the star in 1982 when she visited the cast of the Broadway musical, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat" in New York City is another interesting garment.

One of the most eccentric pieces is a Laise Adzer cotton vest and yellow harem pants worn by the star in 1991 when she went to Neverland Valley Ranch to give Michael Jackson an elephant for his birthday.

William Doyle, CEO of Newbridge Silverware and the Museum of Style Icons said “Elizabeth Taylor is a true Hollywood icon, her style, grace and beauty lives on through her many films and through countless books and documentaries. We, at the Museum of Style Icons have always been interested in the movie icon’s style and own several original Elizabeth Taylor garments ourselves. When Julien’s Auctions and House of Taylor asked us would we exhibit this very interesting collection of Elizabeth Taylor affects, we were of course thrilled to accept.

"The Museum of Style Icons will in fact be the only venue in Europe where people will see this very interesting collection...we were also quite taken with how different the items are. The garments and jewelery are unexpected in that they are quite bold, and even eccentric at times. The pieces show off Elizabeth Taylor’s sense of fun, and whimsical relationship with fashion and show a side to her that many of us were not aware of.”

The collection will remain on public exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge Silverware, Newbridge, Co Kildare (Ireland) from September 10 to October 6. Entry to the Museum of Style Icons is free.