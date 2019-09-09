Road works taking place between Leinster Bridge and Mother Hubbards until Friday

Kildare County Council has announced that road works have commenced in Clane and will last until this Friday.

Road works will be carried out at the R148 from Leinster Bridge to Mother Hubbards from today until Friday 13 September 2019.

Full traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

Delays are to be expected, your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.