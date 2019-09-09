Newbridge Councillor urges public comment on CCTV proposal for Newbridge Skatepark

CCTV for Newbridge skatepark - please SHARE - Have your Say!

Following a discussion of Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy’s proposal in March of this year, it was agreed the Kildare County Council would install CCTV at Newbridge Skatepark.

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised regarding anti-social behaviour in several areas around Newbridge town.

"Over the summer months, the council put together information to get approval under GDPR to install CCTV and put together a tender to get quotes" stated Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy of Newbridge Municipal District.

She added: "Article 35(9) GDPR requires that for use of CCTV in this manner, that 'the controller shall seek the views of data subjects or their representatives on the intended processing'.

"To ensure that the Data Protection Assessment is robust and meets the Commission’s requirements, the Council is asking for your views or concerns, and thoughts about the proposed use of CCTV at this location" noted Cllr McLoughlin Healy.

The Newbridge based Councillor reminded that all responses must be received by 13 September 2019.

"Send your email to edoyle@kildarecoco.ie with comment regarding this proposal, to ensure the Council can consider your responses before proceeding further" she concluded.



The skatepark is an important amenity for young children, young people.... and not so young people in Newbridge! The vast majority of young people using the skatepark respect the skatepark and each other. If CCTV is required to deter a small number of people from negatively impacting the enjoyment or safety of people around this long awaited skatepark, then the sooner it can be installed the better.