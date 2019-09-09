3-bed bungalow in Newbridge with front and back gardens going for €95k

This three bedroom bungalow on the outskirts of Newbridge is going under the hammer later this month.



The house is located at Westview, on the Ring of Roseberry road which is located 2km north east of the town centre.





The property has a guide price of €90,000 at the BidX1 auction on Thursday, September 19 at 7am.

Open viewings are being arranged for this Wednesday morning from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Off street parking is available and there are gardens to the front and rear.

The property extends to approximately 119 sq. m (1,280 sq. ft).

Local amenities include a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include a frequent Bus Éireann service, Newbridge Train Station and the M7 Motorway.

