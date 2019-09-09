Wrestling superstars coming to the Moat Theatre, Naas

Wrestling fans, take note! It’s time to lay the SMACKDOWN as the Superstars of Wrestling return to The Moat Theatre after a sell-out show at the venue earlier this year.

The action takes place on Sunday October 13th with doors opening at 2.30pm.

See the larger-than-life Superstars battle it out before your eyes. This show is high-impact, fast-paced action from start to finish complete with side-splitting comedy and lots of crowd interaction, making it the perfect afternoon of family entertainment.

Going to the Superstars of Wrestling show is a chance for everyone to let their hair down and have some fun. Cheer loudly for your favourites and boo the bad guys. Everyone can even have the chance to meet the Wrestlers after the show free of charge, and get photos and autographs.

At the upcoming show, you will see brand new Tag Team Champions crowned as well as many other high-flying matches including a fight for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seating is numbered so early booking is highly advisable. Already, seats are booking fast, front row sold out - so get your tickets now to bet sure you secure the best seats available!