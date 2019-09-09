Kilcock in another League as they set up very appealing Monasterevan rematch

Kilcock 2-18

Milltown 0-7

Pittman Traffic and Safety Equipment Intermediate Football Championship Pre-Quarter Final

It was a result that went along expected lines with Kilcock easing their way into the Quarter-Finals of the Intermediate Football Championship with a comprehensive victory over Milltown at Manguard Plus Hawkfield on Monday Night.

Seventeen points separated the sides come the end of the refixed tie and in truth it could have been more if Kilcock were that way inclined.

Declan Gibbons’s men were never threatened as they opened up a 1-7 to 0-0 lead with Shane O’Rourke netting the goal in the 12th minute that set them on their way.

Milltown only scored three points in that opening period and things went roughly along similar lines in the second period with sub Eoin McArdle getting a late 1-1 for the winners.

The victory now means Kilcock will face off with Monasterevan on Sunday afternoon and after only one point separated the sides a couple of weeks ago it looks the tie of a round that is full of repeated pairings.

Milltown were never at the races but the fact that they maintained their safety at the first time of asking at this level means its been a relatively successful campaign.

Kilcock were rampant from the off and after Shane O’Rourke, Jonathan Connolly and Daragh McArdle kicked points in as many minutes you could see the gulf in class between the sides.

After only ten minutes all of seven points separated the sides with McArdle, Darren Acton and Jason Gibbons adding to the score with Milltown barely stepping foot in the Kilcock half.

Kilcock did have the aid of a strong enough breeze but that played no part when Acton interchanged with O’Rourke and when he slid a shot past Paul Mulhall the game was as good as done.

A 15th minute free from Robbie Scully eventually got Milltown on the board and they did get a bit of momentum through scores from Omar Dunne and Colin O’Shea.

Kilcock though were well ahead and a brace of scores from O’Rourke and score on the run from McArdle left them 1-10 to 0-3 to the good at the break.

The second half began with the teams sharing scores as Kilcock registered via O’Rourke and Jonathan Connolly in response to Scully and Alan Dignam.

The longer the half went on the bigger the ten point margin got though and by the 46th minute it was 1-16 to 0-5 for Kilcock after points from McArdle, Darren Acton, Jason O’Brien and Sean Maguire.

Kilcock also squandered a couple of goal chances with O’Rourke and Luke Sheridan missing the target when through but of the opportunities that didn’t find the net it was Milltown that had the best one but Fionn Talbot did well to save from Morgan Owen.

Milltown got a few consolation efforts before the end in the shape of O’Shea and Nicolas Cody but it was Kilcock that put the icing on the cake with a late 1-1 as sub Eoin McArdle finished with a flurry and his goal was a palmed effort after he was set up by O’Rourke who finished with 1-5 himself.

Kilcock: Fionn Talbot; Luke Sheridan, Eamonn Fitzpatrick, Paddy Kelly, Cormac Divilly, Darren Acton 0-2, Jason Gibbons 0-1, David Duke, Marcus Duke, Daragh McArdle 0-5 (0-1f), Jonathan Connolly 0-1, Sean Maguire 0-1, Daniel Courtney, Ciaran Murray, Shane O’Rourke 1-5 (0-1f).

Subs used: Eoghan Mulhall for Courtney 40 mins, Paddy Mulligan for Murray 43 mins, Mark Durkan for Kelly 46 mins, Cian Mulhall 0-1 for Connolly 51 mins, Jason O’Brien 0-1 for Acton 51 mins, Eoin McArdle 1-1 for Maguire 60 mins.

Milltown: Paul Mulhall; Jamie Cross, Michael Colleton, Sean Tiernan, Colin O’Shea 0-2 (0-1f), Eddie Owen, Thomas Hamilton, Omar Dunne 0-1, Kevin Dowling, Aaron Jacob, Alan Dignam 0-1, Cian Buckley, Robbie Scully 0-2 (0-2f), Ronan O’Shea, Morgan Owen.

Subs used: Griffin Kennedy for Dignam 46 mins, Mick Casey for Scully 50 mins, Nicolas Cody 0-1 for Hamilton 52 mins.

Ref: Alan Archbold