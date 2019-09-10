Principal of Brannoxtown school encouraging new pupils to enrol

Brannoxtown Community National School, which opened in September 2018 under patronage of the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) as a Community National School, is looking for new pupils.

The school, which is 10 minute drive from Naas and 5 minutes from Kilcullen,

Principal Sarah FitzPatrick said: "We are enrolling across all classes and keen to locate families still looking for school places in the Naas area."

The school includes the original schoolhouse dating back to 1885 and a state-of-the-art, new school building which opened in 2013 and is equipped with a range of educational resources and technologies.

Pupils use the kitchen in the original building for baking and science experiments. The classrooms are in the new building.

There are lots of new PE equipment and staff are currently brightening up the school grounds with flowers, vegetables and new green areas.

Sarah said: "We are guided by four values, which children chose for our school and you’ll see these on our crest: Ambition, Effort, Respect and Teamwork.

"Brannoxtown CNS is a happy place where we support all children to grow in competence and confidence so they can flourish as learners and individuals.

"Our school is at the heart of the community and we value strong communications with parents and community members."

For more information, see: www.brannoxtowncns.ie