Sign up for Monasterevin Blueway Fun Run / Walk on September 29

Monasterevin Blueway Fun Run / Walk takes place on Sunday, September 29, from 12.30pm at the Monasterevin Community Centre.

Beginning from the Centre, the route is along the banks of the Canal, (on and off road) crossing many bridges that give Monasterevin its Venice of Ireland reputation.

Experience the natural beauty of the waterways and the soon to be developed Blueway.

Refreshments will be provided at the Community Centre after the Run. All monies raised will go towards the Monasterevin Community Centre development fund, with the roof being the most urgent issues to address on the committee's redevelopment list.

See: www.monasterevincommunitycentre.ie for more details or register at www.justrunevents.com/registration/php.



