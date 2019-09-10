"Our gorgeous little miracles" - Naas mum shares first snap of beautiful quads - Grace, Johnny, Amelia and Layla

A Naas mum who gave birth to quadruplets over two weeks ago has shared the first photograph of her babies - Grace, Johnny, Amelia and Layla.

Last month Ciara Flynn (34) from Naas and her fiance Shane Magee went public about their story of struggling to successfully conceive and how they underwent follicle stimulating hormone treatment.

Then accounts manager Ciara, who lives in Mountrath, announced that the babies were delivered at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin on August 23.

Sharing a photograph on social media of the babies, Ciara said: "As you can imagine the quads Mammy and Daddy have been super busy since our gorgeous little miracles arrived so we thought we would give you a quick little update."

She added: Grace, Johnny, Amelia and Layla are all doing amazing.

"They are little Magee warriors and are getting bigger and stronger everyday."

"We love them so much already and cannot wait to get them home to our house so we can start our life as a family."

Speaking about the birth Ciara said on her Facebook account: "We really have had the best week of our lives getting to know our new little family and having lots of cuddles and love.

"We still can't believe we have had four babies."

Ciara also said that partner Shane was adjusting very to his busy new role.

"Watching the 'Quad Father' with our three daughters and son has made me fall in love with him all over again.

"We feel like the luckiest people in the world."

Ciara and Shane opened a Gofundme account to fundraise for the costs involved in raising the tots.