Harris Group proudly sponsors Moorefield Gaa Club

The Harris Group is very proud to sponsor Moorefield Club, a club that is an absolute credit to all who is involved within it.

The facilities and training the Moorefield club provides to the players members and the local community is absolutely fantastic.

From the mini moores, the girls minors and seniors, and the lads minors and seniors, which they are champions on all levels, football, hurling and camogie.

The Harris Group are a very long established distribution company of commercial vehicles and buses, with many franchises for both Ireland and Great Britain - Isuzu Trucks and 4X4 jeeps, LDV vans and trucks, Sino heavy duty trucks, Hino trucks, Higer bus, Aos bus, and Crusader bus, and these vehicle franchises are forever expanding.

Our parts department supplies parts and accessories for all brands of commercials vehicles and bus with daily deliveries to Ireland and Great Britain.

Our service department provides service and maintenance to all brands of commercial vehicles and buses. The Harris Group can provide a solution to every aspect of the commercial vehicle market.

Moorefield Ladies Minor Football team at the sponsorship presentation

Carl Murphy and Denise Harris, Harris Group; Barry Lynch, team manager and John McEvoy, Harris Group with the Moorefield ladies minor football team