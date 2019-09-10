Grant Thornton Kildare hosting Charity Quiz in aid of Sensational Kids and the Kildare Animal Foundation

Grant Thornton’s Kildare office are hosting a Corporate Charity Quiz early next month.

100% of proceeds will go to local charities - Sensational Kids and the Kildare Animal Foundation.

The event takes place on Friday, October 4 at VENUE in the Osprey Hotel, Naas at 7.30pm.

Celebrity quizmaster for the evening is 2FM DJ Keith Walsh.

There will also be entertainment on the night as well as a raffle.

The fee is €350 per table and there may be to 6 members on a team.



For further details, please email: kildare@ie.gt.com or telephone (045) 449 322.