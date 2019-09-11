Garda appeal over teen (16) missing since Monday

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Colin Doyle, 16 years, who was last seen in Balinteer, at approximately 7pm on Monday.

Colin is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black runners, dark-coloured shorts, a pink, orange and white t-shirt and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01-666 5283, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.