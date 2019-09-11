County Kildare Chamber urging members to enter Kildare Business Awards 2019
County Kildare Chamber are encouraging all its members to enter the Kildare Business Awards 2019.
The Gala Awards night takes place on Friday, 29th November in the Killashee Hotel, Naas.
The Business Awards is the highlight of the Chamber annual calendar and is the ideal platform for companies to enter and attend the gala awards night attended by over 400 business people in the county.
Nominations are now open and close at 5pm, Friday week – 20th September.
Enter online https://www. countykildarechamber.ie/ awards-2019/
A few new categories this year based on feedback for the membership – Employee of the Year, Green Business of the Year and International Trade Award.
See Award categories and Sponsors below:
Category: SME 1- 5 employees
Sponsor: O'Kelly Sutton
SME 6 -20 employees
Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors
SME 21+ employees
Kealy Mehigan Accountants
Digital Marketing Award
Permanent TSB
E Commerce Award
Graphedia
Employee of the Year
Ladytown Business Park
International Trade Award
T&I Fitouts
Green Business of the Year
AIB
Networker of the Year
Kildare Post
Start up Business of the Year
Sheehy Motors Volkswagen, Naas
Excellence in CSR
Colourtrend
Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality
JF Dunne Insurances
Innovation and Technology Award
KERRY
Diversity & Inclusion Award
Grant Thornton
Customer Excellence Award
Treacy Group, Naas Town Centre Shopping Centre
Each award winner is entered into the Overall Business of the Year 2019 which is sponsored by The Queally Group.
The recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award will be announced on the night and this award is kindly sponsored by Maynooth University.
