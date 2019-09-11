County Kildare Chamber urging members to enter Kildare Business Awards 2019

County Kildare Chamber are encouraging all its members to enter the Kildare Business Awards 2019.

The Gala Awards night takes place on Friday, 29th November in the Killashee Hotel, Naas.

The Business Awards is the highlight of the Chamber annual calendar and is the ideal platform for companies to enter and attend the gala awards night attended by over 400 business people in the county.

Nominations are now open and close at 5pm, Friday week – 20th September.

Enter online https://www. countykildarechamber.ie/ awards-2019/

A few new categories this year based on feedback for the membership – Employee of the Year, Green Business of the Year and International Trade Award.

See Award categories and Sponsors below:

Category: SME 1- 5 employees

Sponsor: O'Kelly Sutton

SME 6 -20 employees

Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors

SME 21+ employees

Kealy Mehigan Accountants



Digital Marketing Award

Permanent TSB



E Commerce Award

Graphedia



Employee of the Year

Ladytown Business Park



International Trade Award

T&I Fitouts



Green Business of the Year

AIB



Networker of the Year

Kildare Post



Start up Business of the Year

Sheehy Motors Volkswagen, Naas



Excellence in CSR

Colourtrend



Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality

JF Dunne Insurances

Innovation and Technology Award

KERRY



Diversity & Inclusion Award

Grant Thornton



Customer Excellence Award

Treacy Group, Naas Town Centre Shopping Centre



Each award winner is entered into the Overall Business of the Year 2019 which is sponsored by The Queally Group.

The recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award will be announced on the night and this award is kindly sponsored by Maynooth University.