County Kildare Chamber urging members to enter Kildare Business Awards 2019

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

County Kildare Chamber  are encouraging all its members to enter the Kildare Business Awards 2019. 

 The Gala Awards night takes place on Friday, 29th November in the Killashee Hotel, Naas.  

The Business Awards is the highlight of the Chamber annual calendar and is the ideal platform for companies to enter and attend the gala awards night attended by over 400 business people in the county. 

 Nominations are now open and close at 5pm, Friday week – 20th September. 

 Enter online https://www. countykildarechamber.ie/ awards-2019/

 A few new categories this year based on feedback for the membership – Employee of the Year, Green Business of the Year and International Trade Award.

 

See Award categories and Sponsors below:

Category: SME 1- 5 employees
Sponsor: O'Kelly Sutton

SME 6 -20 employees                            
Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors

SME 21+ employees                              
Kealy Mehigan Accountants


Digital Marketing Award                                  
Permanent TSB


E Commerce Award                               
Graphedia


Employee of the Year                            
Ladytown Business Park


International Trade Award                 
T&I Fitouts


Green Business of the Year                 
AIB


Networker of the Year                          
Kildare Post


Start up Business of the Year             
Sheehy Motors Volkswagen, Naas


Excellence in CSR                                                
Colourtrend


Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality            
JF Dunne Insurances

Innovation and Technology Award
KERRY


Diversity & Inclusion Award              
Grant Thornton


Customer Excellence Award               
Treacy Group, Naas Town Centre Shopping Centre
 

Each award winner is entered into the Overall Business of the Year 2019 which is sponsored by The Queally Group. 

The recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award will be announced on the night and this award is kindly sponsored by Maynooth University.

 

 

 

 

 