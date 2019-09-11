CAN YOU HELP? Motorist involved in crash at M7/M9 merge looking for witnesses

A motorist who was involved in a crash on the M7 at the M9 exit on Monday evening is looking for witnesses to the incident.

The collision happened at 6.30pm and there were tailbacks on both motorways as a result.

The motorist who contacted KildareNow via its Facebook Page, said: "I wonder could you put a request out for witnesses and or dashcam footage."

He added: "Any help would be greatly appreciated.