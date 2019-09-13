Lidl hiring for 5 stores in Co Kildare at open day tomorrow

Lidl is hosting a Recruitment Open Day tomorrow for Customer Assistant positions for its Kildare Stores.

Positions are being filled in Clane, Newbridge, Naas and Sallins.

Also included in the new store in Kildare Town which will be opening in December.

The Recruitment Day will take place in Lidl's Regional Distribution Centre, Great Connell Road, Newrbridge.

Drop in anytime between 9am to 1pm.

A spokesperson said: "On the day you will get some insight into the Customer Assistant role we offer and you will get the chance to speak to our hiring managers directly. Simply complete the application attached and bring your CV on the day.

"We look forward to meeting you.

"Please note that as part of your application form you will be asked to complete a situational questionnaire (pass rate 70%), designed to provide us with a more in-depth understanding of you and your potential as a member of Team Lidl.

For more information see: Open Recruitment Day