Council warning: Cut roadside hedges so they're not a hazard to road users

Kildare Co Council has advised landowners that they are obliged under the Roads Act, 1993 to ensure that trees, shrubs, hedges or any other vegetation on their land are not, or could not, become a danger to people using or working on a public road.

The maintenance of roadside trees, hedges and other vegetation is the responsibility of the landowner on whose land they are growing.

The Council added that landowners should therefore ensure that trees, hedges or other vegetation are maintained in such condition that they are not a hazard to road users or that they do not interfere with the maintenance of the road.

All reasonable care should be taken to ensure the safety of road users when this work is being carried out.

Section 46(b) of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act, 2000 forbids the cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of any vegetation growing in a hedge or ditch during the period March 1 to August 31.

Cutting of hedgerows can take place from September to February, when hedgerows are dormant.