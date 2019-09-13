Play Day is back at Council HQ in Naas on Saturday - free family fun

Play Day is back today at Áras Chill Dara in Naas. 

Fun and free activities for all the family.

All are welcome.

See you on Saturday, September 14 from 12 noon to 5 pm.