Planning permission has been applied for the demolition of a detached derelict shed in Ballymore Eustace.

The developers then want to construct 11 dwellings on the cleared site on Oliver Plunket Road.

The mix of property units of 2-bed, 3-bed and 4-bed sizes will include landscaping.

The site is being developed by Bilbao Properties established in Naas in 2013.