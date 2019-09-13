Traffic slow on Straffan to Maynooth Rd (R406) approaching the roundabout off the M4

AA Roadwatch warn there is a long queue of traffic heading towards Maynooth on the Straffan Rd (R406) approaching the roundabout off the M4.

Eastbound on the M4 is still slowing passing J6 Celbridge.

Traffic on the M50 southbound is busiest from J10 Ballymount past J12 Firhouse.

Local motorists, take note of the new layout on M7 northbound at J10 Naas South. There is now a new on-ramp, joining the motorway a little earlier than the old one, which has been closed. Take care on this stretch.

Motorists heading to Dublin via the N81, inbound traffic on Templeogue Rd is moving better into Terenure.