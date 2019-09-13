Kildare player features in new series of Underdogs on TG4
TG4's legendary GAA series 'Underdogs' is back and for another year and is set to include a footballer from Co Kildare.
William Kerry of Castledermot GAA will be represented on the panel.
This year the management team will have a new line-up, including former Kerry Captain and Manager Mickey Ned O'Sullivan, Gaoth Dobhair legend and former Donegal Footballer Kevin Cassidy and former Cork Ladies Footballer Valerie Mulcahy.
Last October, the Underdogs team featuring Graiguecullen native Aaron Forbes took on the All-Ireland Champions Dublin. And while they fought courageously, last year's footballers were no match for the men from the capital.
Now, a new group will be looking for get redemption for the Underdogs. The Management team have to put a panel of footballers together that have the potential to take on an inter-county team within a few months. The only rule is that these players can never have played Gaelic football at a senior inter-county championship level.
Representing Laois on the series due to air tonight (Thursday) will be St Josephs' Noel Leech and Portarlington's Cormac Curtis.
Over the next six dramatic weeks, the TG4 series will follow the players’ stories and personal journeys. Viewers will witness the months of preparation and intense training that it will take to transform a squad of Underdogs into a team of inter-county standard footballers.
The Underdogs will be taking-on one of the best Gaelic football teams in the Country at the end of the series; this year’s Allianz League Champions Mayo. The match will be played under lights in Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Co. Mayo on Saturday 26th October 2019 and TG4’s GAA BEO will provide live coverage on the night.
The Underdogs panel is as follows:
Aaron Duffy - Round Towers Lusk GAA, Co. Dublin
Alan Daly - Donard/Glen GFC, Co. Wicklow
Anthony Darmody - Rathmore GAA, Co. Kerry
Anthony Hargan -St Mary’s Ardmore, Co. Derry
Aron McKenna - Madden Raperees GAC, Co. Armagh
Cathal McKenna - St. Patrick’s Dromitee, Co. Armagh
Christopher Dineen - Castlerea St Kevin’s GAA, Co. Roscommon
Cillian Stynes - St. Peregrines, Co. Dublin
Cormac Curtis - Portarlington GAA, Co. Laois
Craig Reilly - Trinity Gaels, Co. Dublin
Diarmuid O’Hagan - Éire Óg GAC Co. Armagh
Eoin Devine - Newtownstewart St Eugenes GAA,Co. Tyrone
Eoin O’Sullivan - Douglas GAA, Co.Cork
Fergal Owens - Mayo Gaels, Co.Mayo
Fionn O’Leary - Skerries Harps, Co. Dublin
Israel Ilunga - Rosemount GAA, Co. Westmeath
Jamie Conlon - St. Patricks Dromahair, Co. Leitrim
Jason Hickson - Annascaul GAA, Co.Kerry
James Willis - St Brigid’s Killashee, Co.Longford
Jonathon O’Leary - Dr. Crokes GAA, Co.Kerry
Kyle Fitzmaurice - Ballymahon GAA, Co.Longford
Leo Reilly - Donaghmore Ashbourne, Co.Meath
Mark O’Kane - John Mitchel’s GAC Glenullin, Co. Derry
Mikie Lyons - Caltra, Co. Galway
Noel Leech - St.Josephs, Co. Laois
Patrick Ó Domhnaill - CLG Oileáin Árann, Co. Galway
Séamus MacGiollaBhríghde - Na Gaeil Óga, Co. Dublin
Steafain Gallen - Castlederg St Eugenes GAA, Co. Tyrone
Stephen Husband - Summerhill GAA, Co.Meath
William Kerry - Castledermot GAA, Co.Kildare
