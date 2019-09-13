Kildare player features in new series of Underdogs on TG4

TG4's legendary GAA series 'Underdogs' is back and for another year and is set to include a footballer from Co Kildare.

William Kerry of Castledermot GAA will be represented on the panel.

This year the management team will have a new line-up, including former Kerry Captain and Manager Mickey Ned O'Sullivan, Gaoth Dobhair legend and former Donegal Footballer Kevin Cassidy and former Cork Ladies Footballer Valerie Mulcahy.

Last October, the Underdogs team featuring Graiguecullen native Aaron Forbes took on the All-Ireland Champions Dublin. And while they fought courageously, last year's footballers were no match for the men from the capital.

Now, a new group will be looking for get redemption for the Underdogs. The Management team have to put a panel of footballers together that have the potential to take on an inter-county team within a few months. The only rule is that these players can never have played Gaelic football at a senior inter-county championship level.

Representing Laois on the series due to air tonight (Thursday) will be St Josephs' Noel Leech and Portarlington's Cormac Curtis.

Over the next six dramatic weeks, the TG4 series will follow the players’ stories and personal journeys. Viewers will witness the months of preparation and intense training that it will take to transform a squad of Underdogs into a team of inter-county standard footballers.

The Underdogs will be taking-on one of the best Gaelic football teams in the Country at the end of the series; this year’s Allianz League Champions Mayo. The match will be played under lights in Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Co. Mayo on Saturday 26th October 2019 and TG4’s GAA BEO will provide live coverage on the night.

The Underdogs panel is as follows:

Aaron Duffy - Round Towers Lusk GAA, Co. Dublin

Alan Daly - Donard/Glen GFC, Co. Wicklow

Anthony Darmody - Rathmore GAA, Co. Kerry

Anthony Hargan -St Mary’s Ardmore, Co. Derry

Aron McKenna - Madden Raperees GAC, Co. Armagh

Cathal McKenna - St. Patrick’s Dromitee, Co. Armagh

Christopher Dineen - Castlerea St Kevin’s GAA, Co. Roscommon

Cillian Stynes - St. Peregrines, Co. Dublin

Cormac Curtis - Portarlington GAA, Co. Laois

Craig Reilly - Trinity Gaels, Co. Dublin

Diarmuid O’Hagan - Éire Óg GAC Co. Armagh

Eoin Devine - Newtownstewart St Eugenes GAA,Co. Tyrone

Eoin O’Sullivan - Douglas GAA, Co.Cork

Fergal Owens - Mayo Gaels, Co.Mayo

Fionn O’Leary - Skerries Harps, Co. Dublin

Israel Ilunga - Rosemount GAA, Co. Westmeath

Jamie Conlon - St. Patricks Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Jason Hickson - Annascaul GAA, Co.Kerry

James Willis - St Brigid’s Killashee, Co.Longford

Jonathon O’Leary - Dr. Crokes GAA, Co.Kerry

Kyle Fitzmaurice - Ballymahon GAA, Co.Longford

Leo Reilly - Donaghmore Ashbourne, Co.Meath

Mark O’Kane - John Mitchel’s GAC Glenullin, Co. Derry

Mikie Lyons - Caltra, Co. Galway

Noel Leech - St.Josephs, Co. Laois

Patrick Ó Domhnaill - CLG Oileáin Árann, Co. Galway

Séamus MacGiollaBhríghde - Na Gaeil Óga, Co. Dublin

Steafain Gallen - Castlederg St Eugenes GAA, Co. Tyrone

Stephen Husband - Summerhill GAA, Co.Meath

William Kerry - Castledermot GAA, Co.Kildare