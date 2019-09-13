Kildare finalist competing to be crowned Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur this Sunday

A Kildare businessman will be competing for the title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur in the upcoming national final taking place at Google HQ in Dublin this Sunday, 15 September.

Pierce Dargan of Equine MediRecord from The Curragh, Newbridge, is representing his home county this weekend. Backed by Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, the business focuses on automating medical record compliance in the equine industry through a subscription-based software service.

Now launched in the UK and French markets, Equine MediRecord is now a leader in the race to simplify data management. This is the second year in-a-row that a client of Local Enterprise Office Kildare will be represented at National level, with Matthew McCann of Maynooth winning top prize last year with his company Access Earth.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise Kildare County Council wished Pierce the best ahead of the final; “Pierce has been an exceptional entrepreneur to work with right through the IBYE process. He has an excellent attitude to furthering his business and that makes our job a lot easier. He is a credit to Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and a further example of how the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the region. We wish him the very best of luck in the National Final and we look forward to continuing to work with him beyond the Final to help him grow his business.”

The finalists for this year’s Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur include a recent BBC Dragons’ Den participant, an entrepreneur using artificial intelligence drones for river rescues, a serial entrepreneur bringing shopping from your phone to your door, a 19-year-old whose skills learned in transition year now sees her employ 23 people, an entrepreneur using plant based nutrition to combat MS and diabetes and a young woman who is revolutionising the methods by which horses are bred.

The 24 IBYE Finalists for 2019 will be competing for a €100,000 fund across the three categories. The winner of the Best Business Idea will receive a €15,000 investment with the runner up securing a €5,000 investment.

The Best Start-Up Business and Best-Established Business winners will receive a €25,000 investment each with the runners up in those categories receiving a €5,000 investment, while the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.

The winners of the 2018 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur awards were Conor O’Loughlin of Glofox who won the Best-Established Business and the overall IBYE Award for 2018. Alan Hickey of Vromo (formerly WeBringg) in Fingal, Dublin was the Best Start Up Business winner, while Brendan Boland of Loci Orthopaedics in Galway won the Best Business Idea for 2018.

The Final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur takes place on Sunday 15 September at Google HQ in Dublin.

For more information on the competition go to www.IBYE.ie and for additional information on Local Enterprise Office supports and programmes go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie