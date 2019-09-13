Council looks for more information on 7 new homes planned near Round Tower in Kildare Town

File Photo of the Round Tower in Kildare Town

Kildare Co Council has requested and received further information on a proposed development in Kildare Town. 

Plans have been submitted to demolish a house and out-buildings at the junction of Priest Lane and Chapel Lane. 

The site of the proposed development with the Round Tower in the background. Source: Google Maps. 

Being proposed for the site is a new residential development consisting of 5 2-storey 3-bedroom detached dwellings.

Also in the designs is one detached 2-storey block of two 2-bedroom apartments and external access stairs.

Permission is also sought for 14 off-street parking spaces, new landscaping and a new public footpath.