Council looks for more information on 7 new homes planned near Round Tower in Kildare Town

Kildare Co Council has requested and received further information on a proposed development in Kildare Town.

Plans have been submitted to demolish a house and out-buildings at the junction of Priest Lane and Chapel Lane.

The site of the proposed development with the Round Tower in the background. Source: Google Maps.

Being proposed for the site is a new residential development consisting of 5 2-storey 3-bedroom detached dwellings.

Also in the designs is one detached 2-storey block of two 2-bedroom apartments and external access stairs.

Permission is also sought for 14 off-street parking spaces, new landscaping and a new public footpath.