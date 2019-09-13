Serious overcrowding problem at Naas Hospital with 20 patients on trolleys today

There are 20 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, making it one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

According to the latest figures from the INMO, there are 16 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Nationwide there are 449 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 312 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 137 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

There are 7 children on trolleys today.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 68, Cork University Hospital at 37, and University Hospital Galway at 32.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.