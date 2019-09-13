Family touched by the support and love shown at 'A Day for Edel'

Photo Pat Tinsley

It was a bittersweet experience for the Delaney family last Saturday when they hosted their second event in memory the late Edel (nee Delaney) Slicker.



’A Day for Edel’ this year drew up to 500 walkers and marathon runners, who took to the road this year, with a 3k buggy push, 5 and 10k runs undertaken.

Frank Snr, Paula, Anna, Paul and Niall Delaney after the event

Liam Fitzpatrick of Toyota Crossings Naas provided safety cars and defence forces vehicles also turned out to support.

“We changed the route this year and staggered the starting times so that everyone would merge and finish together” said Frank Delaney, father of the late Edel. “

Even people who didn’t know Edel told us they felt ‘the love for Edel’ on the day. “It was so emotional, a hard day for the family too, but also wonderful to see Edel thus remembered. I couldn’t speak, I felt so emotional after the event so my son, Frank junior addressed the crowd, and he got a rousing applause afterwards”.



The event was organised in aid of Sensational Kids, but the full amount raised will not be realised until all monies have been gathered. A spinathon at Whitewater Shopping Centre and an auction at the officer’s mess in the Curragh Camp were also hosted in conjunction with A Day for Edel.



Yvonne O’Hare, a sister of the late Edel stated: “It would be impossible to thank each person individually who helped to make the day possible. You are all amazing, no matter what your contribution was, we sincerely thank you. Such a huge amount of work goes into organising an event like ours but we had a committee ensuring that our event went off with military precision - and so it did”.



The late Edel: "Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed", this was the slogan for t-shirts and promotional posters for last week's event.



Countless hours

Yvonne added that since May 7 last up to last Saturday, September 7, Brian McGrogan, Lorraine Whyte, Ciara Byrne, Peter Whyte, Paul Delaney and Simone Lennon gave up countless hours of their time and energy.



“They, in turn, roped in so much help from other people and that is the main reason why the event was such an amazing day.

“An event like that is nothing without the people who loved her turning up to remember her; for that, for the support and love we’ve been shown from our friends who travelled near and far, we are truly grateful.



“They traveled down from the North, up from Wexford, from Dublin, Wicklow and Limerick and from all over Kildare.

”Many thanks to those who helped with placing road markers, water stations, road marshals, traffic controllers, registrations and giving out t-shirts, blowing up balloons, decorating the 40ft container, making tea and coffee, making and giving out deserts, entertaining the kiddies, adults and everyone.



“Thanks to those who gave out medals and water, looking after our Facebook live, the big tidy up in the aftermath and a special thought of thanks to our Edel who kept us dry and safe! It was so lovely to see the t-shirts worn by walkers and runners which said: 'Always loved; never forgotten, forever missed'.

She concluded: “It’s too hard to predict what next year will bring or where we’ll all be but no decisions are being made just yet. So for now - it’s not goodbye, it’s just a see ye all later, thanks so much and keep on running!”