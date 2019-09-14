Network Ireland Kildare hosting: 'Looking after your mental health'

Network Ireland Kildare Branch will host a Breakfast Morning event with a difference at Kildare Village on Tuesday next, 17 September, starting at 8.30am.



“This event is on the topic of Mental Health in line with mental health awareness month as there are lots of dots we need to connect to ensure we are looking after ourselves on a daily basis” said Emma Murphy, Network Ireland Kildare President.



“At this event in the beautiful Kildare Village, we look forward to a panel discussion to look at some key areas which can help us followed by a questions and answers session” she added.



The panel includes Margaret O’Gorman from Ambit Financial Services and Declan Conlon, a qualified Life and Executive Coach. Emma Murphy, President of Network Ireland Kildare will be MC for the event.



Margaret O’Gorman, based in Naas, Co Kildare is a QFA and a director of Ambit Financial Services, Margaret will talk about getting your financial health in order. Declan Conlon is a Personal Change and Mindfulness teacher and will share some advice on how to look after your mental health in these busy days.

The event will start with networking over breakfast, connecting with fellow business colleagues from across the county. There will also be a soapbox presentation from member, Lorna Lawless.

“We will also be catching up with some of our award finalists ahead of our national conference and awards night in Cork on September 27, as featured above” said Emma.



The event is free to Network Ireland members and a small charge applies to non-members who are very welcome. The event starts at 8.30am with registration, networking over breakfast and then the presentation will begin. Pre-event registration can be completed on www.networkireland.ie/e

vents.

Network Ireland Kildare is supported by media partners, Kildare Post and KildareNow, also AIB and the Local Enterprise Office. New members always welcome, contact Tara Lane, PRO Network Ireland Kildare Branch on 087 978 9318.