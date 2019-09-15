Call to explore use of traffic lights at Moore's Bridge behind Curragh Racecourse

Councillor Anne Connolly has asked Kildare Co Council if it has considered the possibility of putting traffic lights on

Moore’s Bridge at the back of the Curragh Racecourse.

The Bridge is located on the busy R415 Rathbride Road which is a busy route for traffic between Rathangan and the M7 and Newbridge.

The overpass can usually fit two medium-sized cars but space is tighter with HGVs.

The issue will be raised at the next local municipal district meeting on Wednesday.

Cllr Connolly will also ask the Council to install a pedestrian crossing opposite the entrance to the Day Care Centre in Rathangan "in the interest of the safety of the senior citizens attending the venue".

Another motion asks the Council to put double yellow lines from Brennan's Pub to the pedestrian lights on Dublin Road, Monasterevin and to also extend the double yellow lines on the opposite side of the road.

She also asked the Council to give a time frame as to when the Speed Limit Review at Ballysax School will be carried out?