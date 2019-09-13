Chicken rescue run this weekend: many Kildare venues fully booked

Susan Anderson of Littlehill Animal Rescue Sanctuary confirmed this afternoon that the weekend hen runs to Naas, Gorey, Enniscorthy and Baltinglass, Bunclody, Tallaght, Bray, Blessington, are now full.

"Thanks so much to the people who've booked some chickens and are willing to give these girls their first open coop!" said Susan.

However, there are a few spaces left on our Rathangan, Kildare and Portlaoise runs - but just a few hens left. So please, private message us on Facebook - see LittleHill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary on Facebook.

"We also have availability at Carrick on Shannon, Carlow, Claremorris, Mullingar, Longford, Athenry and Athlone. So please share and spread the word" said Susan.

LittleHill charge €6 per hen on collection, and insist that collectors have large cages or large cardboard boxes with air holes - "We will not allow hens to be handed over unless they're in suitable containers" said Susan.

"We have another bigger Hen Rescue starting in mid October, we will post these runs on 15 September - please please wait if you can, this farm WILL book the slaughterhouse truck for any we have to leave behind"