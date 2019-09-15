Council asked to deal with "traffic congestion" following opening of Dunnes Stores in Naas

Councillor Fintan Brett has asked Kildare Co Council if there are proposals to deal with the traffic congestion in Naas as a result of the opening of the Dunnes Stores complex.

The issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the Naas Municipal District will be held in Naas on Tuesday.

The Dunnes Stores outlet opened in the former Superquin outlet last month.

It has some of Ireland's leading artisan food brands such as: James Whelan Butchers, Alternative Bread Company, Nourish, Sheridans Cheesemongers, Baxter and Greene, an exceptional range of products from the Simply Better Collection, a dedicated fishmonger, a new Café Sol and Diarmuid Gavin’s “Outerspaces” plant collection.

At the same meeting Councillor Brett will ask the council to examine the feasibility of installing a turnstile at the old Kilteel graveyard to facilitate access of families to family plots.