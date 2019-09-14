Back roads used by commuters during M7 works need to be re-surfaced - Cllr

Works should be carried out on back roads used by commuters while the M7 was being upgraded, a councilor said.

The issue will be raised at the next meeting of Kildare Co Council on September 23.

In the motion, Councillor Robert Power said:

“Given the increased levels of traffic on secondary and rural roads over the last year as a result of works on the M7, N7, Naas-Newbridge dual carriageway and others, that the Director of Services for Roads, Transport & Public Safety implement a works plan supported by extraordinary budget measures to address the impact on road safety, noise and surface deterioration and that he seeks additional financial support from national funds to support this plan.”

At the same meeting, in a related motion, Councillor Peter Hamilton will ask that the council is provided with a quarterly report of all tree cutting, tree planting, hedgerow removal and maintenance “that clearly demonstrates the Kildare County Council is meeting its commitment to preserve hedgerows and is planting a minimum of three trees for every one removed.”