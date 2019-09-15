Family Fun galore at action-packed Longines day at Curragh Racecourse

Day 2 of Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh TODAY promises to be one of the great sporting and social events of the year.

The nine-race programme features a superb line up with some of the world’s best horses and jockeys competing with four Group 1 races including the final Classic race of the season, the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, while the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Goffs Vincent OBrien National Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Flying Five also feature among the star studded line up of races.

The Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland will feature an unprecedented nine champions jockeys coming together to support a fantastic charity.

Some of the highlights of the day include

Curragh Kids Zone

An exciting Kids Zone with lots of free activities for younger racegoers will be located close to the parade ring. These include the Junior Einstein workshop, Arts and craft workshop, giant games and lots more

Exciting line up of music

The Curragh will be alive with great music throughout the venue. The Newbridge Gospel Choir will welcome racegoers when gates open at 11.30am. Electric Blue will perform during the afternoon in the Champions Quarter, while The Hideout and Gordon Turner will create a great atmosphere in the Derby Bar located in the grandstand. The West End of the racecourse will be developed into an exciting location with music, bars and food

Longines Prize of Elegance

Style enthusiasts both female and male will get a chance to showcase their style credentials and be in with a chance to win some incredible prizes on offer, including the overall Longines Prize for Elegance.

The Most Stylish Gentlemen and Lady will receive a classic Longines timepiece from their latest collection and a luxury overnight stay for two people in The 5* Merrion Hotel including a Champagne Breakfast and Dinner with wine at The Garden Room Restaurant. The judging panel is led by stylist to the stars Ingrid Hoey

Curragh Thoroughbred Trail

A choice of five individual Curragh Thoroughbred trails are available to experience as part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, and are now available to book online. This unique event, which takes place prior to racing at the Curragh on Sunday September 15, allows racing fans to go behind the scenes at many of the leading racing yards and stud farms based around the famous Curragh plains.

The Curragh Thoroughbred Trail will give racing fans the opportunity to visit the yards of Conor O’Dwyer, Willie McCreery, Michael Halford, Johnny Murtagh, Ken Condon, Martin Brassil, Dick Brabazon, Brendan Duke and James Nash and meet legendary trainers Dermot Weld and John Oxx on the Curragh Training Grounds. The world-famous Kildangan Stud is also included in the Thoroughbred Trails.

Each trail will be accompanied by an expert guide. Participants will enjoy light refreshments at the Curragh before trails commence at 9.30am sharp.

Pat Keogh, CEO Of The Curragh Racecourse, commented: “The Thoroughbred Trail is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see behind the scenes of the Curragh and to experience areas not normally accessed by the public. We are hugely grateful to the support of the trainers, studs and other facilities who are opening their doors as the Thoroughbred Trail is an integral part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.”

The Racing Academy and Centre of Education will be available to visit during the morning from 11.30 to 1pm for a tour of their facilities but booking is required by contacting RACE directly at 045 522468or enquiries@racingacademy.ie

Book admission to the races and trail online at http://www. irishchampionsweekend.ie

Trail Options

· 1 DK Weld, James Nash and Dick Brabazon

· 2 John Oxx and Willie McCreery

· 3 Michael Halford and Kildangan Stud

· 4 Johnny Murtagh, Conor O’Dwyer and Brendan Duke

· 5 Ken Condon and Martin Brassil

Incentives for Stable Staff

Moyglare Stud have very generously given stakes significant cash prizes for for the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Moyglare Jewels Blandford Stakes and the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland with the grooms in charge of the top 3 best turned out horses receiving significant cash prizes, while the groom in charge of the winner and the stable of the winner trainer will each receive 500 euro

All grooms with runners in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger will receive a presentation with the groom in charge of the horse judged to be best turned out receiving 500 euro, the second 400 and third 300 euro, while all other grooms will receive 100 euro. The winning groom will also receive 500 euro

Sponsors of the other races on the superb programme will also present generous cash prizes to the grooms in charge of the best turned out

Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland

It wasn’t just the best of racehorses getting a workout on the famous gallops on Owning Hill this morning as five renowned champion jockeys were back in the saddle ahead of the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh on Sunday, September 15.

Four of the greatest jump jockeys of all time, Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy, Paul Carberry and Charlie Swan joined former champion Flat jockey and Classic winning trainer Joseph O'Brien at his Piltown yard as the quintet continue to get their eye in ahead of a massive fundraiser on both days of the upcoming Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

They will be joined at the Curragh on Sunday week by fellow champions Johnny Murtagh, Richard Hughes, Kieren Fallon and Ted Durcan in the nine-runner Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland over the straight mile.

The jockeys riding in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland will be sponsored by the Irish National Bookmakers Association, Bar One Racing, BetVictor, Adare Manor, Ladbrokes, Ballymore Properties, Betfair, SkyBet and Paddy Power.

The race will be run as the seventh on a stellar card that boasts four Group 1s and will feature alongside a number of other fundraising activities happening over the weekend for Cancer Trials Ireland – the leading cancer research trials organisation.

Cancer Trials Ireland has two pancreatic trials ready to start - one is a trial on a new drug and another in radiotherapy, and all proceeds raised over Longines Irish Champions Weekend will ensure that they start as soon as possible.

After riding out this morning, Charlie Swan said: “It was nice to see the guys and it’s obviously all for a very special cause. I rode a few winners at the Curragh at the beginning of my career as an apprentice with Kevin Prendergast and one of my best memories of the time is beating Lester Piggott by a neck to win a handicap over the mile course that we’ll be riding on next Sunday week. I was probably 17 at the time. It is going to be a wonderful occasion and we are all very much looking forward to it.”

Race Day Schedule

11.30 Gates open

12 Heritage Talk with Jim Kavanagh (Queens Room) – a fascinating opportunity to hear about the history of the Queen’s Room and the Curragh Racecourse

12.20 Winning Line – Thom Malone is joined by an expert panel to preview the races

12.45 Longines Prize of Elegance Preview – Brendan McArdle is joined by stylist Ingrid Hoey to preview the competition for ladies and men

1.20 EBF Bold Lad Premier Handicap 6f

1.55 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes (Group 2)

2.25 Derrinstown Stud Flying Five (Group 1)

3 Moyglare Stud Stakes (Group 1)

3.20 Longines Prize of Elegance – winners announced (Champions Quarter)

3.35 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (Group 1)

4.10 Comer Group International Irish St Leger (Group 1)

4.50 The Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland

5.25 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes

6. EBF Northfields Premier Handicap 10f