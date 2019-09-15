Weather forecast for today, Sunday, September 15

The weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann predicted a mix of dry and wet weather with temperatures set to reach as high as 20 degrees.

Today's weather should be mainly dry, relatively cool in most areas on Sunday, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, but it will be mild and humid in the south and southeast, with temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. However, it will be cloudy today with outbreaks of rain, turning persistent over northern parts. Rain will be mostly light and patchy over central parts and it will stay largely dry in the south of Leinster. Winds will be mostly light, westerly.

Tonight will be mainly dry, with just a few spots of light rain drizzle at first, mainly in parts of the south. Mist and fog patches will form in light winds. Minimum 5 to 9 degrees generally, but milder in the south.