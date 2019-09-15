Calverstown Fun Day will be hosted this afternoon from 2-6pm
Lots of family fun entertainment at the Village Green, Calverstown
Calverstown Action Network are hosting a family fun day from 2-6pm at the Village Green today
Calverstown Fun Day will be hosted this afternoon (Sunday, 15 September) at the Village Green, from 2-6pm with novelty family entertainment, races, tug of war, penalty shoot-out, games galore and a treasure hunt.
Families and everyone attending are encouraged to bring a picnic, deck chairs and rugs – and make a day of it, weather permitting.
The event is organised by Calverstown Action Network, and they are hoping to have some live music sessions, poetry and storytelling too.
