Athy and Moorefield reunite from 2018 Senior Final as draw for last four in Intermediate and Senior Football Championships are made

The last draw of the year took place in St.Conleths Park this evening with the last four in the Intermediate and Senior Grades drawn out.

In the Senior no matter what way it worked out there was always going to be two cracking semi-finals and its thrown up a repeat of last year’s County Final involving Athy and Moorefield.

In the other game Celbridge will hope to repeat their win over Sarsfields last year as they lock horns in another intriguing clash.

On the Intermediate side of things two of the big boys Clogherinkoe and Monasterevan face off after achieving big quarter-final victories with the Cloughs overtaking a five point deficit against St.Kevins while Monasterevan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Kilcock with Mark Kelly scoring a goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time.

Leixlip must wait before they know their opponents as Sallins and Allenwood drew and will replay later in the week.

Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Athy v Moorefield

Celbridge v Sarsfields

Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Clogherinkoe v Monasterevan

Allenwood/Sallins v Leixlip

Upcoming Football Fixtures

Saturday 28th of September- Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Sunday 29th of September- Junior Football Championship Final

Weekend of 28/29 of September- Intermediate and Senior Football Championship Relegation Finals- Provisional Date

Saturday 5th of October- Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Sunday 13th of October- Intermediate Football Championship Final

Sunday 20th of October- Senior Football Championship Final

Upcoming Hurling Fixtures

Saturday 21st of September- Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals

Sunday 22nd of September- Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Sunday 6th of October- Senior Hurling Championship Final