Athy and Moorefield reunite from 2018 Senior Final as draw for last four in Intermediate and Senior Football Championships are made
The last draw of the year took place in St.Conleths Park this evening with the last four in the Intermediate and Senior Grades drawn out.
In the Senior no matter what way it worked out there was always going to be two cracking semi-finals and its thrown up a repeat of last year’s County Final involving Athy and Moorefield.
In the other game Celbridge will hope to repeat their win over Sarsfields last year as they lock horns in another intriguing clash.
On the Intermediate side of things two of the big boys Clogherinkoe and Monasterevan face off after achieving big quarter-final victories with the Cloughs overtaking a five point deficit against St.Kevins while Monasterevan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Kilcock with Mark Kelly scoring a goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time.
Leixlip must wait before they know their opponents as Sallins and Allenwood drew and will replay later in the week.
Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Athy v Moorefield
Celbridge v Sarsfields
Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Clogherinkoe v Monasterevan
Allenwood/Sallins v Leixlip
Upcoming Football Fixtures
Saturday 28th of September- Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Sunday 29th of September- Junior Football Championship Final
Weekend of 28/29 of September- Intermediate and Senior Football Championship Relegation Finals- Provisional Date
Saturday 5th of October- Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Sunday 13th of October- Intermediate Football Championship Final
Sunday 20th of October- Senior Football Championship Final
Upcoming Hurling Fixtures
Saturday 21st of September- Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals
Sunday 22nd of September- Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Sunday 6th of October- Senior Hurling Championship Final
