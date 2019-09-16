Weather forecast for Monday, 16 September

Today will begin cloudy, with rain, drizzle and mist.

Sunny spells will gradually break through into the afternoon, though possibly staying dull further south till later. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 18 degrees, with light north to northeast breezes.

Dry but rather chilly tonight with clear spells.

Mist and fog setting in later, especially across inland areas. Lowest temperatures will range 3 to 7 degrees in near calm.