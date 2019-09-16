Shock after callous thieves steal pupils' tablets and laptops from primary school

A burglary occurred at St Finian's National School in Clonard on the Kildare/Meath border on Wednesday night last.

The culprits stole stole 8 Educational Tablets (Linx 1020 models) and three Laptop computers from an office.

The burglary occurred at 10.30pm on Wednesday and an alarm activation was received from the premises at that time.

Anybody who was in the general area around 10pm to 10.45pm and noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí.

In a further appeal, motorists who may have dashcam footage that could assist should contact the Detective Unit at Trim Garda Station telephone 046-9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111.