Dublin and Kilcullen gospel choirs to unite in support of Friends of Naas Hospital

Dublin Gospel Choir and Kilcullen Gospel Choir are uniting to host a concert on Friday, October 11 at St Brigid's Church, the Curragh. The combined might of their voices is sure to lift the roof whilst raising valuable funds for the Friends of Naas General Hospital.



Established in 1988 in order to purchase items for patient care and comfort which cannot normally be provided through the hospital budget, Friends of Naas General Hospital are constantly fundraising to increase patient comfort.

Kilcullen Gospel Choir under the direction of Lorraine Nolan (left)



“We have recently provided three single rooms for end of life care (Solas Rooms), and also developed a garden space which offers a place of calm in the busy hospital for patients, families and staff” said Fiona Slevin, Committee Secretary on behalf of the Friends of Naas GH.



“Many people in the Kildare /West Wicklow catchment area rely heavily on Naas Hospital for their care, and there is an even greater need in the current fiscal climate for the support of the Friends of Naas General Hospital” she added.

Tickets are €15 per person and available from Friends of Naas General Hospital or by contacting 086 1099 311 or 085 9788 562. The concert will commence at 7.30pm, all support appreciated.