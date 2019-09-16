Traffic on N81 to Blessington moving slowly

Motorists, take note, there are southbound delays on the N81 heading into Blessington. Traffic moving very slowly.

It’s busy leaving Naas on the Newbridge Rd, coming up to the Bundle of Sticks roundabout. Further along, there are delays heading into Newbridge from the Naas side (R445).

Traffic moving both ways on the M50 but note, the busiest stretch on the M50 at the moment is northbound from J12 Firhouse to J9 Red Cow.