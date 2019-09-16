'Don't put on make-up or shave while driving!' - warning from road safety experts

"Overslept? In a hurry?

"Never use the car as a personal grooming studio.

"Shaving and make-up is for the bathroom.. not the car.

"When driving concentrate on just driving.

The warning comes from M50 Concession Ltd which is the company responsible for the operations and maintenance of the M50 Motorway.

European Day Without a Road Death takes place on Thursday, September 26 when a public awareness campaign across the continent urges everybody to stay safe on the roads.

The 40km-long M50 carries more 115,000 vehicles per day.

M50 Concession Ltd said it is committed in making driving safer for all its motorists in conjunction with the NRA, the RSA and the Emergency Services.