Traffic update, Tuesday, September 17

AA Roadwatch advise that eastbound traffic on the M4 is heavy from before J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge.

Northbound on the M7 has delays from J8 Johnstown right through to Newlands Cross, traffic moving but very slowly.

National Ploughing Championships

The National Ploughing Championships take place in Fenagh, in Co Carlow from today (17 September) until Thursday (19). To facilitate the event, the N80 is closed north of Ballon between Kilnock and Graiguenaspiddogue until midday on Friday 20 September. The off-ramps from the M9 at J5 Carlow will also be closed for the event’s duration.

This morning, there are delays both ways on the N80 approaching the turn-off for the ploughing site.

There’s very heavy traffic on the road between Fenagh and the N80. Slow also exiting the M9 northbound at J6 Carlow South.

GETTING THERE:

If you're heading to the ploughing event, take note, motorists will be directed onto colour-coded routes depending on the part of the country they’re travelling from. The car-parks will also be colour-coded to match the route. Stick to these routes and do not use your sat-nav.

Yellow route: Traffic from the Waterford direction

Purple route: Traffic from Dublin/ the North

Orange route: Traffic from WicklowBlue route: Traffic from Cork/Munster

Brown route: Traffic from Limerick

Grey route: Traffic from the Wexford direction

Green route: Traffic from Galway and the west