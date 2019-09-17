Council will bill landowners for cutting of hedgerows on their property if required

Councillor Ivan Keatley has asked the Council to cut the overgrown hedgerow on the Ballybarney to Ballymount Road near Kilgowan “that continues to cause serious problems and safety issues for road users”.

The Council said Public Notices will appear in newspapers in the coming weeks informing landowners of their responsibilities in relation to hedge cutting.

Officials added: “Landowners will be approached in relation to the said hedgegrows.

“If no action is taken, the landowner will be issued with a Final Notice to cut said hedgegrows.

“In the event of no work being carried out, Kildare County Council will carry out work and recoup the costs from the landowner(s).”

Landowners are obliged under the Roads Act, 1993 to ensure that trees, shrubs, hedges or any other vegetation on their land are not, or could not, become a danger to people using or working on a public road.

The maintenance of roadside trees, hedges and other vegetation is the responsibility of the landowner on whose land they are growing.