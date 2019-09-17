TRAFFIC: Crash near Red Cow interchange backing up onto N7

There are long delays from J2 Dublin Airport, onto the M50 and all the way down to J12 Firhouse.

Northbound on the M50, it’s heavy from well before J12 through to the collision before J10 Ballymount, which has been cleared.

Further along, it’s slowing from J7 Lucan past J6 Blanchardstown, AA Roadwatch said.

Northbound on the M7, there are delays from J8 Johnstown right through to Newlands Cross.

Elsewhere, there are long delays through Sallins coming from the Clane direction (R407).

Eastbound traffic on the M4 is slowest now passing J6 Celbridge.