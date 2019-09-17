Local Link bus may be extended to other areas in Co Kildare

Councillor Brian Dooley asked the Council if it could confirm if there are any plans for the local rural transport link to be extended into Calverstown, Kilgowan and Ballyshannon?

The Council said that a number of areas in South Kildare are currently under consideration for possible Local Link expansions in the coming 12 to 24 months, but as of yet no budgets have been secured for same."

Local Link Kildare South Dublin co-ordinate Local Transport Services across the region Kildare South Dublin with a mix of Demand Responsive (Door to Door) and High Frequency Services (Rural - Urban Connectors) with fully accessible vehicles including low floor models on certain routes.

During College terms, there are daily services to Maynooth University from Rathangan, Allenwood, Robertstown and Kilmeague. With single, daily and weekly fares are available on these University services.

Kildare South Dublin also operate a number of services on behalf the HSE and KARE in the delivery of daily services to a number Day Care Centres across the region.

Local Link Kildare South Dublin also offer a "Bookabus" service or bus hire for outings or social events.

Timetables include Route 880 covering Carlow, Naas and Carlow and Route 883 covering Athy and Newbridge.