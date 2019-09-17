ESB hiring for its Graduate Development Programme

ESB is inviting applicants for its 2020 Graduate Development Programme.

Applications are open until Friday, October 25 2019.

See more details here.

Meanwhile a graduate from Co Kildare is commencing ESB’s prestigious Graduate Development programme this week.

She will be joined by 74 other graduates who will excel their careers in a range of disciplines including Finance, IT, HR, Commercial, Marketing and Engineering across the organisation.

Pictured (attached, L to R) at their induction in The Castleknock Hotel in Dublin are Katie Hurley (Maynooth, Co Kildare), Amy Kelly (New Ross, Co Wexford), Ben Sullivan (Dundalk, Co Louth) , Jerry O'Sullivan, Deputy Chief Executive of ESB, Aoife McMenamin (Dundalk, Co Louth), Emmet McGuigan (Carlingford, Co Louth) and James Barron (New Ross, Co Wexford)

ESB’s award-winning programme offers graduates the opportunity to work on challenging assignments, experience working on major projects and have exposure to the varied businesses within the organisation.

Welcoming the graduates to a three-day induction course, Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive of ESB, said:

“The transition to a low-carbon future has created new challenges and opportunities for energy companies and ESB is taking the lead in creating a brighter future for all.Through our tailored Graduate Development Programme, our new colleagues will play a pivotal role in helping us to achieve our strategic ambitions whilst at the same time being part of the huge changes already taking pace in how we produce and consumer energy in our everyday lives.Within this programme, our graduates will be exposed to and immersed across our varied businesses with the support and encouragement of our almost 8,000 work force. As they embark on their career with ESB, we wish them every success. ESB is also pleased to announce that graduate recruitment for 2020 is now open and we are now inviting applications from final year students for next year’s programme.”