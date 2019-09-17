Cian O'Neill joins Cork Footballers in coaching role

Former Kildare Senior Football Manager Cian O'Neill has joined the Cork Senior Footballers in a coaching role for 2020.

The former Lillywhite boss resigned from his previous role a couple of months ago to be replaced by Jack O'Connor but his absence from the inter-county game has been short lived.

O'Neill lives in the Rebel County and works at Cork Institute of Technology in his role as head of Department of Sports, Leisure and Childhood Studies and he will work under Ronan McCarthy who has also brought in Gary O'Halloran and Sean Hayes as selectors.

O'Neill spent four years as Kildare's main man and this new job will only help grow his CV after previous roles with Kerry, Mayo and Tipperary in both Hurling and Football.

Cork will play their League Football in Division 3 next term so an initial meeting of acquaintances in Kildare is avoided.