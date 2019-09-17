Iconic sculpture coming to Kildare Village as part of new partnership

Barry Flanagan’s iconic bronze sculpture, The Drummer (1996), prepares to leave the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) for the first time in 13 years to make its way down the M7 to its new home at Kildare Village.

The move is part of the luxury shopping destination’s new partnership with IMMA.

Kildare Village will house a number of pieces from the National Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art, by Dorothy Cross, Barry Flanagan, and Patrick Scott, which visitors can enjoy while shopping the 100 exclusive brands offering luxury for less in the beautiful surroundings of the Village.

The photo shows: Christina Kennedy, Senior Curator Head of Collections, IMMA and Valerie Forde, PR Director, Kildare Village.