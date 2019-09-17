Kildare Death Notices for Tuesday, 17 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Clarenda Patricia (Clarrie) Braithwaite (née Alfred)

Athy, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare



Braithwaite (nee Alfred), Clarenda Patricia (Clarrie), Athy, late of Sallins, Co Kildare, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, dearly loved mother of Ken, Alan and Joan. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Susan and Pamela, Joan’s partner Eamon, grandchildren Andrew, Sandra, David, Mark, great-grandchild Liam, brother Bertie, sister-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Thursday 19th September at 2.30pm in St Michael’s Church of Ireland, Athy, burial afterwards in St. John’s Church of Ireland Graveyard, Yellow Bog, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

The death has occurred of Paula Furlong (née Aherne)

Clontarf, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



Furlong (née Aherne), Paula (Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Newbridge, County Kildare) – September 16th. 2019, (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Rory. Sadly missed by her loving children Tara, Frank, Brendan, Maeve and Jack, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Sophie and Rachael, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Strand on Thursday, September 19th, from 5pm until 7pm. A celebration of Paula’s life will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday, September 20th at 2pm. No flowers thank you, donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar in recognition for the wonderful care they provided Rory at his time of need.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donoghue

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare



O'Donoghue, Michael, Loughbollard & late of Richardstown, Clane, Co. Kildare, September 15th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz, daughters Imelda, Sharon, Michelle, Sabrina & Helena, sons James and Anthony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Bea, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.45am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11.15am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Ann POWER DAHILI

Sallins Pier, Sallins, Kildare / Drumcondra, Dublin



Formerly of Arran Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9. Sadly missed by her loving husband Karim, dad John, sisters and brothers Catherine, Deirdre, John, Carol, David, Niamh and Kevin, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her father's home in Arran Road, Drumcondra on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, Dublin (eircode D09 ET97) for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by Burial in Dardistown Cemetery (eircode K67 HP26). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE. Donation box in church.

"May She Rest In Peace"

