Money raised at GAA game in memory of the late Kasey

There was be a collection on the gate at last evening’s Ladies Kildare LGFA semi-final between Rheban and Round Towers G.A.A Kildare Town in the memory of tragic Rheban Ladies player Kasey McConville.

Kasey (18) passed away on September 5 and was laid to rest last week.

All money collected at the gate will be donated to Teac Tom who provides immediate support to families, communities, schools and workplaces who have suffered a bereavement.

Teac Tom is based in Stradbally and is a part of the Thomas Hayes Trust.

They offer services such as emergency response to suicide, counselling, liaison work with schools and workforces, a 24hr helpline and much more.

Teac Tom also have a Give Light & Hope walk this Sunday in Stradbally Woods.

The tickets to participate or donate are €10 each.

You can read more on their website, http://www.thethomashayestrust.com/