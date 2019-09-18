Packed programme of events in store for Culture Night Kildare this Friday

This year Culture Night Kildare celebrates its 10th anniversary!

It’s a great achievement for Kildare County Council and above all for the groups, venues, artists and organisations that have contributed, through the last decade, to make Culture Night an annual opportunity to explore the rich cultural resources in our county.

Since the beginning, local communities have been the heart and soul of Kildare Culture Night. There will be some 70 free events on offer across the county to celebrate Culture Night.

Kildare’s Culture Night ambassador, Margaret Becker, has been immersed in the arts scene in Kildare for many years, as a stained- glass artist and printmaker and founder of the Leinster Printmaking Studio in Clane in 1998.

Several community projects will form an important part of this year’s Culture Night.

In Ardclough Village a number of local groups will come together in the weeks prior to Culture Night to develop a showcase of the talents and skills the village has to offer.

Facilitated and supported by Ardclough Community Council, Ardclough Drama Group, Ardclough Youth Theatre, Ardclough GAA Club and St. Annes Choir will create a window display and an after mass “pop up” performance.

Culture Night Photo Booth. Realised by members of McAuley Place in Naas and artist Cathy O’Brien in the weeks prior to Culture Night, a special Photo Booth will travel from venue to venue on the night, to get you in the picture and make you part of this fantastic night.

With ceramic as primary medium, artist Marta Golubowska and members of Irish Wheelchair Association Athy will promote inclusiveness and equality through art. The exhibition displayed in Athy Library for Culture Night will give you a glimpse of what you can expect on the night.

The Past Times Community Choir will also stage The Rhinestone Cowboy Sessions — Culture Night special edition online for all their fans.

The Rhinestone Cowboy Sessions premieres One Last Kiss, the fifth instalment of its live music sessions. This time Kildare based singer songwriter Ross Breen takes the lead with his beautiful track. This Culture Night Special Edition is a collaboration between Past Times & Voices of Spring Community Choirs and not to be missed! To watch the launch of this video live with us please log on to www.facebook.com/ PastTimesCommunityChoir.

For a full listing of all the Culture Night events that will be staged in Kildare, please log on to www.kildare.ie/ culturenight